Guilherme News: 13 crosses in loss
Guilherme registered two shots (two on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Guilherme delivered an active performance in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Seattle Sounders, repeatedly attacking down his flank while registering two shots, a season-high four key passes and 13 crosses, including eight corners. The winger showed good energy and directness but lacked efficiency in front of goal, unable to convert his involvement into a decisive contribution despite handling a large share of set pieces. He remains a dynamic option, having recorded at least two shots and two key passes in each of his last four matches.
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