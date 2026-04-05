Guilherme News: 13 crosses in loss

Guilherme registered two shots (two on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Guilherme delivered an active performance in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Seattle Sounders, repeatedly attacking down his flank while registering two shots, a season-high four key passes and 13 crosses, including eight corners. The winger showed good energy and directness but lacked efficiency in front of goal, unable to convert his involvement into a decisive contribution despite handling a large share of set pieces. He remains a dynamic option, having recorded at least two shots and two key passes in each of his last four matches.