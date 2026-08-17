Guilherme News: Continues scoring streak

Guilherme scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Guilherme continued his scoring surge with a goal against the Galaxy on Saturday, extending his scoring streak to four matches. He's enjoying a stellar first MLS season, tallying 12 goals and five assists in 19 appearances. His 12 goals rank among the league leaders, and his attacking impact remains elite, with an average of 2.1 chances created per match.