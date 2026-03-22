Guilherme News: Involved in all three goals

Guilherme scored a goal and had two assists while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing five times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Dallas.

Guilherme was a part of all three goals for Houston in the loss while leading the team in shots and chances created. The attacker is in excellent form at the moment with five goal involvements, 11 shots, seven chances created and 11 crosses over his last three appearances.