Guilherme headshot

Guilherme News: Nets brace in MLS debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Guilherme scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Chicago Fire. He was subbed off due to injury in the 87th minute.

Guilherme's second half brace Saturday lifted Houston to a 2-1 victory over Chicago in the season-opening fixture. In addition to his goals, the forward contributed two tackles (one won) and four interceptions in support of the defensive effort across his 87-minute shift. After arriving in January from Santos as a designated player, Guilherme is likely to feature prominently in Houston's attack throughout the 2026 season.

Guilherme
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now