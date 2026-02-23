Guilherme News: Nets brace in MLS debut

Guilherme scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Chicago Fire. He was subbed off due to injury in the 87th minute.

Guilherme's second half brace Saturday lifted Houston to a 2-1 victory over Chicago in the season-opening fixture. In addition to his goals, the forward contributed two tackles (one won) and four interceptions in support of the defensive effort across his 87-minute shift. After arriving in January from Santos as a designated player, Guilherme is likely to feature prominently in Houston's attack throughout the 2026 season.