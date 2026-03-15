Guilherme News: Plays role in two goals

Guilherme scored a goal and had an assist while taking five shots (two on goal), crossing four times (one accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 3-2 win over Portland.

Guilherme scored in the 62nd minute before setting up Felipe Andrade in the 77th while leading Houston with his five shots. The forward has four goal involvements, 10 shots, five chances created and 10 crosses through the opening three matches of the season.