Guilherme headshot

Guilherme News: Scores, assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Guilherme scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and four chances created in Saturday's 6-2 defeat against Colorado Rapids.

Guilherme scored his fifth goal in the season in the second half, but it wasn't enough to avoid the tough road loss. The forward also logged his fourth assist in six starts. He led his side in shots (six), chances created (four), crosses (five) and duels won (13) during the match.

Guilherme
Houston Dynamo
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