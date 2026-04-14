Guilherme News: Scores, assists in loss
Guilherme scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and four chances created in Saturday's 6-2 defeat against Colorado Rapids.
Guilherme scored his fifth goal in the season in the second half, but it wasn't enough to avoid the tough road loss. The forward also logged his fourth assist in six starts. He led his side in shots (six), chances created (four), crosses (five) and duels won (13) during the match.
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