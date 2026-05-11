Guilherme News: Scores goal in win

Guilherme scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 win against Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Guilherme notched his sixth MLS goal of the season in the 34th minute, ripping a right-footed free kick that took a fortunate deflection off the LAFC wall before skipping past Hugo Lloris and into the net to double Houston's lead and give the Dynamo full control with a 2-0 edge at halftime. The bounce went his way but the moment still counts, pushing his tally to 10 direct goal contributions with six goals and four assists. He continues to set the tone in the final third and stands as Houston's most dangerous attacking weapon in 2026.