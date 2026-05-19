Guilherme News: Scores late winner
Guilherme scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Guilherme featured heavily in his side's attacking output, involved in half of their 14 shots with two chances created and five attempts taken. His efforts paid off with the decisive goal, his second in three matches, having recorded nine shots in that span.
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