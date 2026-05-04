Guilherme News: Seven crosses Saturday

Guilherme generated seven crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Colorado Rapids.

Guilherme recorded seven crosses Saturday, his third match this season with seven or more. He also took six corners and created two chances in a solid day on the attack. He played well on the defensive end too, recording three tackles, two interceptions and two clearances before he was subbed off in the 90th minute for Ibrahim Aliyu.