Guillaume Restes Injury: Comes off injured

Restes was injured and subbed out in the 43rd minute of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Restes had just returned from injury, however was forced off again just before halftime. It is unclear if the keeper had aggravated the same injury, though is set to be reassessed this week. He has allowed just eight goals in the last nine appearances, making 15 saves with two clean sheets in that span.