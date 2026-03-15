Guillaume Restes Injury: Leaves with injury

Restes was forced off the field in the 60th minute of Sunday's match against Metz due to an injury.

Restes would leave his spot in net Sunday and have to take himself out of the game, suffering an injury in the 60th minute. This could be a massive loss for the club as they await further testing, as he is their starting keeper. Kjetil Haug took his spot as the club and supporters will now hold their breath, hoping that Restes can return quickly and Haug won't be in the starting role long.