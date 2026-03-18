Guillaume Restes Injury: Should be available Saturday

Restes (knee) underwent exams in recent days that revealed no serious injury from the knock he suffered against Metz, and he is expected to return to team training this week and be available for Saturday's clash against Lorient, according to La Depeche.

Restes took a tough knee knock in Sunday's win against the Grenats, but tests confirmed it was minor with no serious damage. He is expected to get back to full training this week and is on track to start in goal for Saturday's clash against the Merlus. That said, if anything delays his return, Kjetil Haug is lined up to step in and handle duties until Restes is back at full speed.