Guillaume Restes Injury: Suffers heavy knee knock

Restes (knee) suffered a heavy knock during Sunday's 4-3 win over Metz and will need to be assessed in the coming days, according to coach Carles Martinez Novell, per L'Equipe. "He took a very hard blow to his (left) knee. We'll see with the tests if it's deeply injured, and I hope it isn't."

Restes took a heavy knock to his left knee in a challenge with Bouna Sarr and had to come off around the hour mark during Sunday's victory against the Grenats after being unable to continue. The TeFeCe starting goalkeeper will undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will need time on the sidelines to recover. If that ends up being the case, Kjetil Haug would be the one stepping in between the posts until Restes is back up to full speed.