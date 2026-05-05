Guillaume Restes News: Beaten once in victory

Restes made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Strasbourg.

Restes gave up Samuel Amo-Ameyaw's 27th minute opener after the Strasbourg winger cut in from the right and curled a clean finish into the far corner, but Toulouse stormed back with two goals to lock up all three points. He wasn't really under fire after halftime, as Strasbourg managed just one shot on target in the second half with Gary O'Neil's rotated squad running out of answers in the final third. Restes finished with three saves and now has 24 stops over his last five Ligue 1 outings, and he'll look to stay sharp heading into Sunday's showdown against Lyon.