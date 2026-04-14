Guillaume Restes News: Concedes four goals

Restes recorded five saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 defeat against Lille.

Restes made five saves but conceded four goals in Sunday s 4-0 loss against Lille, extending his run to two straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, recording 22 saves while conceding 15 goals with just one clean sheet across his last nine appearances, and will look to bounce back in a tough trip to Lens on Friday.