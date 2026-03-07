Guillaume Restes News: Concedes one in defeat

Restes recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Marseille.

Restes made two saves and kept Toulouse within striking distance throughout Saturday's loss against Marseille. He came up with a big low stop on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before halftime and later parried an Igor Paixao effort from distance, two key interventions in a match where Marseille managed only three shots on target. He had little chance on Mason Greenwood's close-range finish for the opener and will now look to keep his net clean in a more favorable matchup Sunday against Metz.