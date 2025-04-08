Guillaume Restes News: Concedes three in defeat
Restes recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Marseille.
Restes allowed three goals on four shots on target during Sunday's 3-2 loss to Marseille. He made two saves while working behind a struggling backline. He has now conceded seven goals over the last two matches and will try to bounce back and earn his eighth clean sheet of the season Saturday against Lille.
