Guillaume Restes News: Three saves in loss

Restes had three saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Restes made three saves but conceded three goals in Friday's 3-1 loss against PSG, ending his clean sheet run from before the international break. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, with just one clean sheet in his last eight appearances, recording 17 saves while conceding 11 goals during that span. He will look to bounce back against Lille on Sunday.