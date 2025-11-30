Restes had a very calm opening 45 minutes, with only one real intervention as Toulouse's block kept Marseille at arm's length. The second half flipped and he was left exposed when Igor Paixao beat the line rounded him and scored into an empty net for the equalizer. A few minutes later, he was beaten again by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's precise header into the far corner and could not do much about it. Restes made two clearances during the clash bringing his total to 15 in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, which highlights how impactful he can be when covering his backline. The French Espoirs goalie will look to build on that performance against Strasbourg on Saturday at the Stadium.