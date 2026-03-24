Guillermo Allison headshot

Guillermo Allison Injury: Diagnosed with muscle tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 11:52am

Allison is still questionable for upcoming games due to a right rectus femoris tear, his club reported Saturday.

Allison could take advantage of the international break to make progress in his recovery, but his timeline is not entirely clear. The goalkeeper recorded 30 saves, 16 goals conceded and two clean sheets throughout the first 10 matches of the Clausura tournament. After that, Jose Hernandez has taken his place in the starting lineup.

Guillermo Allison
Queretaro
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