Guillermo Allison Injury: Forced off against Tigres

Allison subbed off with an apparent physical problem during Sunday's match against Tigres, PressPort reports.

Allison is now at risk of being sidelined in future contests as he might have suffered a muscular injury. That situation would force a change in Gallos' goal, with Jose Hernandez taking the starting role until Allison is ready to play again. The veteran goalkeeper had racked up 30 saves, 16 goals conceded and two clean sheets across 10 Clausura games before his withdrawal in Sunday's clash.