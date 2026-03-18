Guillermo Allison Injury: Pictured in training

Allison (undisclosed) has worked with the team after being forced off during Sunday's match against Tigres.

Allison was apparently dealing with a minor knock despite worries of a considerable injury, so he could remain active in the final regular-season weeks. The goalkeeper has had a decent campaign so far, tallying 30 saves, 16 goals against and two clean sheets across 10 starts. His presence in the main lineup would leave his substitute Jose Hernandez on the bench in future matchups.