Guillermo Allison News: Allows three goals against San Luis

Allison made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Atletico San Luis.

Allison was beaten by shots from inside the box, though there wasn't much he could do in any of them during Saturday's clash. The keeper was in good form prior to that match after earning his first couple of clean sheets of the season. He'll look to get back on track when facing an FC Juarez side that scored just once over its last two games.