Guillermo Allison News: Allows two in draw

Allison made two saves and conceded two goals during Friday's 2-2 draw against Santos Laguna.

Allison wasn't at fault for either goal allowed and made a pair of big saves to allow his side to escape with at least one point but, fantasy-wise this wasn't exactly what those who had the goalkeeper on their team were waiting for. That's now five saves and five goals allowed over the last two starts for the goalkeeper, who's having a campaign full of ups and downs and Wednesday's visit to Monterrey shouldn't be an easier challenge.