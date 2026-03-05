Guillermo Allison News: Concedes four
Allison made three saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat to Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.
Allison conceded a flurry of goals despite recording three saves and a clearance. He has now accumulated 14 saves and three clearances across the last five appearances. Next, he takes on Club America, who have netted six times in the last four games.
