Guillermo Allison headshot

Guillermo Allison News: Concedes four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Allison made three saves and allowed four goals in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat to Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Allison conceded a flurry of goals despite recording three saves and a clearance. He has now accumulated 14 saves and three clearances across the last five appearances. Next, he takes on Club America, who have netted six times in the last four games.

Guillermo Allison
Queretaro
