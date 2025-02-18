Fantasy Soccer
Guillermo Allison

Guillermo Allison News: Concedes four in heavy defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Allison made three saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Monterrey.

Guillermo Allison had a tricky day. He conceded four, including three in the first 25 minutes of the game. This came after his first clean sheet in 12 matches in the previous match, which his side won 1-0. This was the third time this season he has conceded four goals and was the first time he has conceded three or more at home this year.

Guillermo Allison
Queretaro

