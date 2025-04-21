Guillermo Allison News: Keeps clean sheet at Juarez

Allison had one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Juarez.

Allison was added to the starting XI due to an apparent injury to Salim Hernandez (undisclosed) and had a relatively easy matchup against an opponent that was down to 10 men in the first half. The season is over for Gallos, so Allison won't have another chance to increase his averages of 3.1 saves and 1.4 goals conceded per game. He ended up relegated to a bench spot, and it's unclear what his role will be assuming Hernandez will regain fitness in upcoming months.