Guillermo Allison News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Allison had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Pumas UNAM.

Queretaro had a tough matchup on the road against Pumas, but Allison was one of the main reasons why Gallos Blancos escaped with a point out of Ciudad Universitaria. This was his first clean sheet of the season, and so far in the Apertura, Allison has 12 saves, four goals conceded and a penalty saved. Things won't get easier for him, however, with a maatchup against Toluca in the upcoming round, meaning Allison won't have a lot of fantasy upside on paper.