Guillermo Allison News: Keeps clean sheet versus San Luis

Allison made two saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Atletico San Luis.

Allison did a good job in Friday's match, keeping his goal unbeaten for the first time this year. He also added to his season total of 22 saves across six starts. His next fixture will be a difficult challenge against Monterrey's powerful offense, so he may have a good chance to stop shots but with the risk of allowing many goals.