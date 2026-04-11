Guillermo Allison News: On bench Saturday

Allison (quadriceps) is on the bench in Saturday's meeting with Necaxa.

Allison returned to the match squad after missing three games due to a muscle tear, but Jose Hernandez, who has performed well in his place, is retaining the starting role for now. It remains to be seen if Allison will play later in the season, as there could now be a competition between both keepers. Prior to his injury, the veteran recorded 30 saves, 16 goals conceded and two clean sheets across 10 appearances.