Guillermo Maripan News: Composed return to starting XI

Maripan had six clearancesand one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese.

Maripan made his first Serie A start in two months in Sunday's draw against Cremonese, stepping in for the suspended Ardian Ismajli and turning in a composed 68-minute shift at the heart of Torino's back three. He anchored the line with six clearances, one interception and one block while winning two aerial duels, doing a solid job organizing the defensive shape and limiting space for Cremonese's attackers during the game's most competitive first half. Injuries have limited his role this season, but this outing showed he can plug right in without missing a beat, reinforcing his value as a dependable depth piece for coach Roberto D'Aversa.