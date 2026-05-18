Guillermo Maripan headshot

Guillermo Maripan News: Disqualified for Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Maripan will miss Sunday's game versus Juventus due to yellow-card accumulation.

Maripan hasn't played a lot lately despite Ardian Ismajli's (thigh) absence and notched just one clearance in 45 minutes. Luca Marianucci will continue starting if the top option stays out. Maripan lost a regular spot late in the campaign and closes with nine clean sheets in 27 appearances (24 starts), having tallied 51 tackles, 28 interceptions and 151 clearances.

Guillermo Maripan
Torino
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