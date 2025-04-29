Guillermo Maripan News: Stalwart defensive performance

Maripan recorded two tackles (two won), four clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Napoli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Maripan was tied for a team-high Sunday with four clearances, though he could not single-handedly keep the Napoli attack at-bay as Torino fell 2-0. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the central defender has averaged 9.2 clearances per appearance. Maripan has started and played the full 90 minutes in 18 successive league fixtures, dating back to December.