Guillermo Martinez Injury: Misses Saturday's derby

Martinez is not available Saturday against America due to undisclosed reasons, Adriana Maldonado of ESPN reports.

Martinez is out for the third time this year after failing to score or assist in his previous five league appearances. The striker will be a major doubt for upcoming matchups, and his absence could limit the team's chances of threatening the opposition goal, especially in aerial play. Ignacio Pussetto may continue to serve as a lone No. 9, with Rogelio Funes Mori and Ali Avila offering unlikely alternatives while Martinez is sidelined.