Martinez has reportedly suffered a significant setback after returning from an ankle injury and playing 30 minutes in the previous derby against America. This news could cause a strong impact on the team's offensive performance, as Martinez is their joint-top scorer with four goals in the current campaign, and both of his possible replacements, Jose Juan Macias and Santiago Lopez, have yet to make lengthy appearances since recovering from their own injuries. Still, Macias should be the first option up front in the near future.