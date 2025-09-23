Martinez produced his fourth goal of the Apertura season and third in the last three games via header in the 59th minute, but he was unable to play the full match after getting hurt. With the severity of the blow still unclear, the striker is at risk of seeing his record of 10 starts in the current campaign cut short. The only other nominal center-forward available for Pumas is Jose Juan Macias, who has yet to play more than 25 minutes in a game since returning from a long absence, so there's uncertainty about whether he'll get the nod or they'll move a midfielder forward if Martinez is ruled out.