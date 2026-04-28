Guillermo Martinez Injury: Secures WC roster spot

Martinez is officially part of the Mexican squad for the World Cup, with his call-up preventing him from playing in the Liga MX playoffs, the national team announced Tuesday.

Martinez is perhaps the biggest surprise in Mexico's World Cup squad given that they have plenty of center-forward depth with options such as Raul Jimenez, Santiago Gimenez and Armando Gonzalez. However, Martinez did have some outstanding displays as a second-unit asset in the last Liga MX campaign, and he scored five goals across 493 minutes of play. Both Robert Morales and Juninho should stay active for Pumas while the Mexican is unavailable.