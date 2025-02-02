Fantasy Soccer
Guillermo Martinez headshot

Guillermo Martinez Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Martinez has been ruled out for Sunday's match against Atletico San Luis due to a knock he suffered in the midweek draw with Toluca, Adriana Maldonado of ESPN reports.

Martinez finished the last game with a head injury and was ultimately not ready to face the Potosinos. Therefore, Ignacio Pussetto and Jorge Ruvalcaba will carry the offensive responsibility while Martinez is sidelined.

Guillermo Martinez
Pumas UNAM
