Guillermo Martinez Injury: Won't play Sunday
Martinez has been ruled out for Sunday's match against Atletico San Luis due to a knock he suffered in the midweek draw with Toluca, Adriana Maldonado of ESPN reports.
Martinez finished the last game with a head injury and was ultimately not ready to face the Potosinos. Therefore, Ignacio Pussetto and Jorge Ruvalcaba will carry the offensive responsibility while Martinez is sidelined.
