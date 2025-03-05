Guillermo Martinez News: Appears versus Alajuelense

Martinez (undisclosed) came off the bench during Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Alajuelense.

Martinez is fit to play after overcoming an issue that forced him to miss three league matches. The forward had consistent playing time before getting hurt, though he must now compete with both Ignacio Pussetto and Rogelio Funes Mori for a spot in the front line under new coach Efrain Juarez. Martinez has failed to score or assist in five Clausura 2025 starts, with both of his two goals of the campaign coming in CONCACAF Champions Cup action.