Guillermo Martinez News: Assists equalizer as sub
Martinez assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa.
Martinez subbed on in the 82nd minute and created Luciano Herrera's equalizer six minutes later with his first assist in the campaign. The forward logged a season-high two chances created despite his limited time in the field. He has only one start in seven appearances.
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