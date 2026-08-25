Guillermo Martinez headshot

Guillermo Martinez News: Assists equalizer as sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Martinez assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Club Necaxa.

Martinez subbed on in the 82nd minute and created Luciano Herrera's equalizer six minutes later with his first assist in the campaign. The forward logged a season-high two chances created despite his limited time in the field. He has only one start in seven appearances.

Guillermo Martinez
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now