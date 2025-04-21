Guillermo Martinez News: Converts PK in loss
Martinez scored a penalty goal and had two shots on goal during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Tigres.
Martinez was mostly held in check by the opposing defense but then showed poise from the penalty spot to momentarily draw things level at 1-1 in the 54th minute. That's now back-to-back games with a goal and 10 goals over 31 appearances this season for the striker, who will be Pumas' biggest hope ahead of the upcoming playoffs.
