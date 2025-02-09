Guillermo Martinez News: In starting XI Sunday

Martinez (head) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's match against Mazatlan.

Martinez will join Ignacio Pussetto in the front line, with defender Pablo Bennevendo dropping to a bench role in this game. The striker was excluded from the previous clash against San Luis due to a knock to the head, but he should be fine for several minutes versus Mazatlan. He'll look for his first goal contribution of 2025 after being held off the score sheet in three appearances.