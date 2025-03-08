Guillermo Martinez News: Involved in two goals Friday

Martinez scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win against Puebla.

Martinez capitalized on a rebound in the 75th minute and delivered a great ball for Ali Avila to increase the lead in stoppage time during the win. While he had already featured in a CONCACAF match, this was Martinez's return to Liga MX action following his recovery from a minor injury. The striker scored and assisted in the domestic competition for the first time over six games played this season. He was used as part of a highly offensive lineup alongside Rogelio Funes Mori and Ignacio Pussetto.