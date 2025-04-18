Guillermo Martinez News: Opens scoring in win

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Santos Laguna.

Martinez collected and sent home an accurate cross Wednesday to give Pumas UNAM the platform from which they would kick-on to their 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna. The forward made the starting XI after four straight substitute appearances. In addition to scoring his third goal of the Clausura campaign, Martinez contributed two tackles (two won), one clearances and one block to the team's defensive effort.