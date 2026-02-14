Guillermo Martinez News: Scores in win over Puebla
Martinez scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 victory over Puebla.
Martinez made the score sheet during his first start since September, doing so in his trademark fashion with a header in the 44th minute. He also led his team with four shots during the victory. The striker, who recently bounced back from a significant foot injury, is now an option in the contention with Robert Morales and Juninho. Two of those three strikers should feature if Pumas continue to use a 4-4-2 formation in future games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now