Guillermo Martinez News: Scores in win over Puebla

Martinez scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 victory over Puebla.

Martinez made the score sheet during his first start since September, doing so in his trademark fashion with a header in the 44th minute. He also led his team with four shots during the victory. The striker, who recently bounced back from a significant foot injury, is now an option in the contention with Robert Morales and Juninho. Two of those three strikers should feature if Pumas continue to use a 4-4-2 formation in future games.