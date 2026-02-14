Guillermo Martinez headshot

Guillermo Martinez News: Scores in win over Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Martinez scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 victory over Puebla.

Martinez made the score sheet during his first start since September, doing so in his trademark fashion with a header in the 44th minute. He also led his team with four shots during the victory. The striker, who recently bounced back from a significant foot injury, is now an option in the contention with Robert Morales and Juninho. Two of those three strikers should feature if Pumas continue to use a 4-4-2 formation in future games.

Guillermo Martinez
Pumas UNAM
