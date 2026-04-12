Guillermo Martinez News: Scores off bench in win

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Mazatlan.

Martinez subbed on for Pablo Bennevendo during the second half and made the score sheet in the 68th minute versus Mazatlan, controlling the ball with his back to the goal before shooting. This performance could be a confidence boost for a player who had previously gone three straight games without a goal or assist and stayed on the bench in both of Mexico's matches over the last international break. Still, he might continue to serve as a backup option behind Robert Morales and Juninho Vieira.