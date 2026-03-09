Guillermo Martinez News: Scores winner off bench

Martinez scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Friday's 1-0 win over Necaxa.

Martinez was brought in the 78th minute to replace Jordan Carrillo in an attempt to bring more firepower to Pumas offense. And this was exactly what happened as the striker just needed four minutes to score the game-winner with a header off a free-kick cross. This was the sixth goal of the season for Martinez and the second over eight Clausura appearances, most of them coming off the bench as he keeps in search of his best form after recovering from a serious foot injury that left him off for three months.