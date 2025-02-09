Guillermo Martinez News: Takes three shots against Mazatlan

Martinez generated three shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Mazatlan.

Martinez played 90 minutes as his team's most offensive element in his return from a head injury. He extended a streak of four league appearances without a direct contribution, although his average increased to 1.5 shots (0.5 on target) per game over that span. While the immediate schedule isn't ideal for Pumas, Martinez should have some opportunities in most matchups now that he's fit.