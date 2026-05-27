Guillermo Ochoa News: Uncertain to play in farewell WC

Ochoa is expected to serve as a backup option for Mexico in the 2026 World Cup, which will mark the end of his career.

Ochoa is reportedly nearing retirement following an underwhelming season with AEL Limassol in Cyprus, where he saved 58 percent of the shots on target he faced. The 40-year-old goalkeeper last featured for the national team in November 2024 and has since occupied a backup role behind Jose Rangel. Even so, the veteran will likely push to make at least one group-stage start at the World Cup as he looks to put the finishing touch on a solid international career, and he could see additional action if he shows convincing form in training.