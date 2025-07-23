Gustav Berggren News: Completes move to New York

Berggren has completed a transfer to the New York Red Bulls from Rakow Czestochowa, according to his new club.

Berggren has landed in a new home this season and will now be a member of the New York Red Bulls until 2028, having an option for the 2029 season. The 27-year-old comes in with 371 appearances over his career, starting in 32 of his 33 appearances in the most recent season while recording two goals and five assists. He will now have to try to shape out a spot in the team midway through the season, likely to take some time to get going, and starting in a rotational role.